Moyane says Zuma told him of his intention to appoint as Sars commissioner

The state capture commission said this was the first time that Tom Moyane admitted that he knew before anyone else that he would be South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner, Tom Moyane, said that former President Jacob Zuma told him before he was appointed that he wanted him for that position.

Moyane has been testifying at the state capture inquiry about his time at the revenue service.

He said that he did not know whether Zuma's preference was the reason he was appointed.

"You have said in this affidavit that the president told you in strict confidence that he intended to appoint you in the position of Sars commissioner for which you had applied, correct?" evidence leader Advocate Alistair Franklin asked.

"Correct," Moyane replied.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that then-Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan said that the position was advertised and 120 people applied, but Zuma was not interested. He just wanted to appoint the person he wanted.

“Whether to your knowledge, you were the result of a competitive process, in other words, whether the President, selected you, among others, that he had considered?" Zondo asked.

Moyane replied: "I would not know whether there was a number of people that he was considering, whether in the process he applied his mind and decided 'this is the person that I want'. But secondly chair, we do not know as to when the discussion between the president and Mr Gordhan took place."

Moyane disagreed with the findings of the Nugent Commission, which said that there was massive failure of governance and integrity at the revenue service.

