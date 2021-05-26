Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars

The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Tom Moyane’s tenure.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane said that it was unfortunate that consulting firm Bain said that it regretted its role in the hollowing out of the revenue service.

The state capture commission heard that the company appointed artists Duma Ndlovu and Mandla Kanozulu to advise the company on what it called procurement intelligence. Bain said that it let down its clients, people, alumni and most of all South Africa.

The firm said it accepted that through various lapses in leadership and governance, Bain South Africa became an unwitting participant in a process that inflicted serious damage on Sars and that Moyane was pursuing a political agenda, but Moyane has a different view.

“'In hindsight, there is evidence to suggest that Mr Moyane was pursuing a personal political agenda at Sars'. I think they could have done much better to provide clear aspects as to what this political agenda is all about,” he said.

