More than 4,400 WC senior citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 so far - dept

The Western Cape Social Development Department said that these were the latest stats as of Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - More than 4,400 senior citizens at old age homes have been vaccinated across the Western Cape as part of phase 2 of the vaccination rollout plan.

These were residents at 57 old age homes in the province who had received their jabs.

MEC Sharna Fernandez: "I welcome the steady progress being made in ensuring that senior citizens who reside in old age homes receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Our elderly citizens are considered a high-risk grouping should they contract COVID-19."

There was a total of 300 old age homes in the Western Cape, of which 117 were funded by the department.

The total number of residents at all these facilities who had recovered from COVID19 has increased to 2,670.

That's an increase of 14 recoveries and a stabilisation in the number of active infections at eight.

