Mkhize: I didn't personally benefit from R150 million Digital Vibes contract

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasury have now received a report by Ngubane Tax Assurance Advisory Firm on the appointment of Digital Vibes to the tune of R150 million between 2019 and 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stressed he did not personally benefit from a controversial communications contract with Digital Vibes, whose deal has been found to have been irregular, resulting in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Mkhize has again denied any links to the company, which has strong ties to his long-time close associate Tahera Mather as well as his personal assistant Naadhira Mitha.

Mkhize is adamant that there is no link between him and those implicated in the irregular contract.

“It was only after several months after that resignation that I was alerted by my office that Mrs Mitha was now working with the communications company.”

The health department said investigations were still ongoing to determine if there was any fraud and corruption amid the irregular expenditure.

Its legal team is now instituting disciplinary processes against those involved, however, Mkhize has reiterated he won't be stepping down amid the special investigating unit's probe.

“I did not participate in the company's appointment process, I did not in any way influence the selection of employees or consultants of the company.”

The SIU has now also been given the forensic report.

