Missed the first episode of season 2 of 'The Lite Show'? There's more to come

The guest for the first episode on season 2 was Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, and in case you missed it, there are still seven more episodes to go.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s first-ever YouTube news talk show has returned for season 2, and in case you missed its first episode, worry not – there are still seven more coming up.

Castle Lite’s The Lite Show kicked off last week with host Donovan Goliath still leading the crew. This season will see Goliath joined by Mojak Lehoko, Lihle Msimang and Rouge and the new addition - comedian and media personality Nina Hastie.

WATCH: #TheLiteShow Season 2 Episode 1 Featuring Elsa Majimbo

The first season got over one million views and now season two will consist of eight episodes, airing every two weeks, and brining fans a wide range of celebrities.

“Now that we have a brand-new set and a new cast member, we are comfortable with the format and you can already feel even on episode 1 that there is a whole new energy. We’ve really spent the time getting the right guests to match our energy so we’re expecting fun, spontaneous, highly charged episodes,” Goliath said.

With South Africa and the rest of the world living under the COVID-19 cloud and restrictions, the show aims to bring you the intimate and lighter side of SA’s most talented stars.

“People want to be in the know but it is hard to shift through the countless social media platforms and news channels to get the truly entertaining and remarkable nuggets. There is so much negativity in the world that we just wanted to create a platform that focused on topical news delivered in a lighthearted way. Our fans will leave in the know and feeling refreshed.” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

