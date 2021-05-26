Mamelodi Sundowns take league title with victory over SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated SuperSport United 3-1 on Wednesday to be crowned league champions.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns defeated SuperSport United 3-1 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday to be crowned league champions.

Sundowns won the 2020/2021 title with three games to spare. It is the club's fourth straight league title and sees the side rack up a record 11th PSL title.

Supersport United had to play most of the game with 10 men. Guily Manziba was given his marching orders for rough play against Siphelele Mkhulise. Another punishment followed for Matsatsansta as Masandawana capitalised on their advantage and opened the scoring.

Lebohang Maboe put the ball in the net, giving the defending champions league a lead. At around 40 minutes into the game, Aubrey Modiba extended the lead with a second goal. The first half would not end without Themba Zwane scoring number three for the Brazilians.

The second-half was still an uphill battle for Supersport United and became even harder when Sundowns secured a penalty in the 53rd minute. A handball by Keenan Phillips gave Zwane the opportunity to double his tally but he failed to convert the spot-kick.

With just five minutes left on the clock, Matsatsantsa scored to reduce the gap that didn't keep Mamelodi Sundowns from the ultimate prize.

