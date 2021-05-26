Makhura: I’m eagerly waiting for the day e-tolls are scrapped

Earlier this month, Mbalula told the National Council of Provinces that a decision on e-tolls is on the table and his department is in talks with national treasury to finalize the process.

JOHANNESBURG - With an expectation created by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula that the e-tolls matter will be finalised in the coming days, Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday said he was eagerly waiting for that day to come.

Earlier this month, Mbalula told the National Council of Provinces that a decision on e-tolls was on the table and his department was in talks with National Treasury to finalize the process.

The Gauteng government, including the African National Congress in the province, have been vocal about wanting national government to scrap the system in its current form.

Makhura said they remained adamant on their position: “We have been following up with the minister of transport. We are looking forward to a really final solution on the matter. We are not retreating and our position stays the same.”

