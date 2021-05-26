Magashule should know ANC constitution better, Duarte says in court papers

Deputy African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Jessie Duarte announced during a post-national working committee (NWC) meeting that the ANC had filed its response to Ace Magashule.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Jessie Duarte is arguing that Ace Magashule should know the party’s constitution and its rules better.

This is the argument contained in the responding affidavit filed by Duarte opposing the secretary-general’s court bid to have his suspension overturned.

Duarte’s affidavit was on behalf of the party, its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and herself.

She announced during a post-national working committee (NWC) meeting that the ANC had filed its response to Magashule.

He was the most senior member of the party to have been temporarily suspended as per its step aside resolution.

The ANC was asking the court to dismiss his application with costs.

The ANC said that claims by its secretary-general that the step aside resolution was applied according to factional considerations were unfounded.

Duarte, in the court papers filed on Tuesday, spelled out processes which led to the decision being taken, insisting that Magashule was part of those discussions at every step.

She also listed the corruption charges that Magashule faced, dismissing his claim that they were frivolous and instead said that they reflected negatively on both the applicant and the ANC.

Duarte also threw cold water on Magashule’s bid to define the matter as urgent, pointing out that the resolution was adopted in 2017 and that troubles in the ANC did not translate to a crisis in the country.

The deputy secretary-general also pointed out that Magashule, who has a long history in the party, should have a better understanding of the party’s constitution and its rules.

The matter is set to be heard next week.

