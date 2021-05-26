KZN ANC: ‘We are opposed to polyandry, there is nothing equal about it’

The governing party’s KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said they were convinced that there was no cultural imperative or rationale for the legalisation of polyandry.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday it was against polyandry and would oppose measures to legalise it.

The governing party’s KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said they were convinced that there was no cultural imperative or rationale for the legalisation of polyandry.

Ntuli, who addressed the media in Durban, claimed public discussions on polyandry diverted attention from issues faced by women.

READ:

- An abomination: Christian forum is against proposed polyandry legislation

He said laws were enacted to address pressing social issues and the legalisation of polyandry was not a solution to problems like patriarchy.

“We are opposed to polyandry; we don’t think that there is any value in encouraging women in our country to be married to more than one husband. There is nothing equal about that. When I say nobody has convinced us about the rationality around it, it’s not because we think there is a convincing and existing explanation somewhere, it doesn’t exist.”

Ntuli said they planned to convince structures of the ANC and traditional authorities to publicly reject plans to legalise polyandry.

He argued that the focus should be on addressing systemic issues that impede the economic advancement of women.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.