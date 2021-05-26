Jamie Murray blasts French Open over prize money cuts and 'toilet' hotel

The 35-year-old Scot, the brother of former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, is unhappy that prize money in doubles competitions has been slashed by 23%.

LONDON - Former doubles world number one Jamie Murray has strongly criticised French Open organisers for cutting prize money in his event and labelled the official players' hotel an "absolute toilet".

Murray will take part in the clay-court Grand Slam with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares when it gets under way in Paris on Sunday.

But the 35-year-old Scot, the brother of former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, is unhappy that prize money in doubles competitions has been slashed by 23%.

Total prize money has been cut by around 10%, while for a second successive year the event has been shifted in the calendar.

Murray, who has won seven men's and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, said the French Tennis Federation (FFT) did not care about the players.

"On top of twice moving their event dates to suit themselves, The @FFTennis continues their "we don't give a " mentality by cutting the doubles prize fund by 23%," Murray wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks for actively supporting all players across the tour. Ps. Your official hotel for doubles players is absolute toilet."

Thanks for actively supporting all players across the tour.



Ps. Your official hotel for doubles players is absolute toilet.



Pps. Thanks for allowing us the opportunity to bring one team member to support us during the event. (2/2) Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) May 25, 2021

Last year, Roland Garros chiefs unilaterally pushed the tournament back from its traditional May/June slot to September/October.

This season, it is being played one week later in response to COVID-19 protocols.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.