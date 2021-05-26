Individuals implicated in Digital Vibes scandal not my personal friends - Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that he did not declare any conflict of interest regarding the irregular awarding of a contract to communications company, Digital Vibes, insisting that there was none.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that he did not declare any conflict of interest regarding the irregular awarding of a contract to communications company, Digital Vibes, insisting that there was none.

On Wednesday morning, Mkhize released the findings of a forensic report into his department's awarding of the R150 million contract. It’s been claimed that the minister benefited from the contract, but he strongly denied this.

READ

• Mkhize: I didn't personally benefit from R150 million Digital Vibes contract

• Mkhize: Digital Vibes contract was irregular & wasteful, investigators find

• Mkhize: plans in place to recover money from Digital Vibes

Media reports have linked Mkhize to those implicated in the scandal, but he has dismissed the allegations, saying that there was a difference between friends and comrades.

"I also do not regard any of these individuals whose names have been mentioned publically as personal friends but they are certainly my comrades." the minister said.

He explained why he believed that he should not be held responsible for the oversight of this contract, which had now turned out to be fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

"As our practice as ministers, we do not sign any submission that has not met these requirements. This guides our case, and draws a clear line between administrative and procurement processes of the department and the role of the minister as the executing authority," Mkhize said.

He said that he was sad that the contract that was supposed to benefit the public had violated constitutional principles which his department was supposed to adhere to.

WATCH: Mkhize: Digital Vibes owners are not my friends, but we are ANC comrades

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.