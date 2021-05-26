High probability of load shedding today, says Eskom

It said the shortage of generation capacity persisted,s caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the power system remained under severe pressure with a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday.

The embattled power utility is appealing to the public to reduce their electricity consumption.

It said the shortage of generation capacity persisted, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.

Eskom said if any further breakdowns occurred, it would be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “With the assistance of the people of South Africa, Eskom was able to avoid load shedding last night. Eskom would again like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reduce their electricity usage.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.