FS Basic Education Dept concerned about rising cases of pupils with COVID-19

The provincial education department has confirmed that an 18-year-old grade 12 pupil from Lephola Secondary School in Thabong died from COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - There are growing concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases at schools around the country, with a matriculant in the Free State being the latest to succumb to the virus.

At least eight of her classmates have tested positive for the virus, as well as the class teacher.

The latest developments come on the back of the Basic Education Department's decision last week to suspend all contact sport at schools.

As the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, the schooling environment has not been spared, with a number of institutions having to temporarily shut their doors over the past few weeks after cases were detected.

The Free State Education Department's Howard Ndaba has sent condolences to the family of the deceased matric pupil.

"As a department, we are gravely concerned about the rise in numbers of COVID-19 infections in our schools."

Ndaba said that at least 12 pupils were suspected to have contracted COVID-19 at the school.

"We have recorded about 12 cases in one class of learners who have COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Department has dismissed rumours suggesting that schools would be closing from Wednesday.

