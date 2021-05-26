Fisherman's body recovered in Doringbaai, search continues for son

Dense fog forced fishing boats to return to shore on Tuesday, but the father and son failed to return.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a fisherman has been recovered in Doringbaai along the West Coast, while the search for his son continues.

“Police and local fishermen recovered the body of the father, who was found washed ashore in amongst rocks north of Doringbaai. A search continued for the missing fisherman who is believed to be in his 30s, and the police diver has taken over in an ongoing search operation for the missing man,” said the National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon.

