EWN Weather Watch: Cool day for Gauteng, grey day for CT

JOHANNESBURG - A cool day with clear skies is predicted for the interior of the country, with the coastal areas set for a partly cloudy day.

Cape Town can expect a partly cloudy day with morning fog. A high of 18ºC is forecast for the Mother City.

In George and further east along the coast in Gqeberha, similar conditions are expected with highs of 19ºC and 22ºC respectively.

Things warm up in East London with a high of 26ºC but a partly cloudy is also expected.

Durban is set for a fine day, with the temperature set to reach 27ºC.

Moving to the interior, a cool day with clear skies can be expected. Pretoria will top out at 24ºC, Johannesburg is set for 21ºC, Bloemfontein 24ºC and Polokwane is ste for 24ºC.

