Don't show up at vaccination site without an appointment, says Health Dept

Health officials stressed the importance of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and safe environment and avoiding long queues and crowds.

CAPE TOWN - The National Health Department has urged people who’ve registered for a COVID-19 jab, not to show up at a vaccination site without an appointment confirmation.

Earlier this week, the electronic vaccine data system (EVDS)’s public portal for healthworker registration was closed to prevent those who did not qualify yet from jumping the queue.

More than 350 vaccination sites were currently in operation around the country.

Government’s ultimate target was 3,300 sites, as the commercial rollout of phase 2 was being expanded over the coming weeks.

Deputy director-general, Dr Nicholas Crisp, said that they’d made interventions to curb non-healthcare workers from registering now.

"The EVDS system was never shut down. That must be very clear. What was closed was the public portal for healthworker registration, which is a small portion of what the EVDS system does."

Crisp said that the EVDS system sent out vaccination appointment SMSes to registered individuals in close proximity to their vaccination site depending on its available capacity.

"They're starting their syringe availability, their vaccine availability as part of their daily tasks, so they are scheduling things for themselves how many people they can see a day and the rest of us wait in a queue until our number comes up to the front, at which stage we will be invited to come for a vaccination."

People who had not received a confirmation SMS of their registration on the EVDS system should contact the department’s helpline.

Officials said that the same set of rules applied for private vaccination sites.

