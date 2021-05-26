Dodgy dealings in govt depts won't happen without anyone knowing - Mchunu

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu was commenting on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s ignorance pleas of details about how his close associates were irregularly awarded a tender worth more than R100 million by the Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said that there were no dodgy dealings that took place in government departments and entities "without anyone knowing", including the executive authority.

Mchunu discussed some of the envisaged legislative amendments which are aimed at holding both accounting officers and executive authorities accountable for procurement crimes among others.



He explained that ministers were responsible for administering their respective departments, which meant that they could not be absolved simply because they said that they did not know.

"These things won't happen without anyone knowing, I can bet you my last cent, and therefore it is not going to be left alone on the matter," he said.

Health Minister Mkhize was implicated in a major scandal involving a contract that a forensic audit found was irregularly awarded to communications company, Digital Vibes, which was owned by his former spokesperson and personal assistant.

Although he has claimed that he had no knowledge of the contract nor was he involved in the procurement process, the close relationship he appeared to enjoy with the company’s owners raised flags about conflict of interest.

