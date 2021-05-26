DA launches petition against proposed firearms bill

It has many fired up as it proposes a ban on owning a gun for self-defence purposes, with the DA saying people must protect gun ownership for self-defence as it was the last line of defence for millions of South Africans.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Tuesday launched a petition against the Firearms Control Amendment Bill.

DA member of Parliament Andrew Whitfield urge the public to sign the petition to keep “self-defence” as a reason to possess a firearm.

“The DA believes South Africans have the right to choose how they want to protect themselves and their families in a violent country like this where crime is out of control. In the last quarter, we saw 5,000 murders.”

He's labelled the proposal as reckless.

“Violent criminals running wild on our streets, illegal firearms should be SAPS’ focus, not law-abiding and responsible citizens who simply want to protect their livelihoods, families and neighbourhoods.”

Since the petition was launched on Tuesday, it has over 25,000 signatures and counting.

The public has until July to comment on the draft law.

