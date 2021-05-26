COVID-19: SA records 102 deaths and 3,084 new cases

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - bring the country’s known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 55,976.

JOHANNESBURG – One hundred and two more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Department of Health said 3,084 infections were also detected over that period, with the caseload ballooning to 1 640 932.

"Nationally, there has been an 17,0% increase in new cases compared to 7-days prior. All provinces continue to show increases in new cases compared to 7-days prior. As of 25th May 2021, the highest case incidence per 100 000 population over the past 7-days was reported in the Northern Cape at 226,9; followed by the Free State at 101,2; Gauteng at 58,4; North West at 52,7; Mpumalanga at 24,4; and Western Cape at 22,8 new cases per 100 000 population," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Tuesday.

The recovery rate is still at 94.1%, with 1 543 951 people having recuperated so far.

The department said the total number of vaccines administered was 700,904 for healthcare workers and people over 60.

