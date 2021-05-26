Counsellors provided for Cape school after pupil reportedly takes own life

The Western Cape Education Department said that the staff and pupils at Rhenish Girls' High School were shocked and traumatised by the incident.

CAPE TOWN - Pupils at Rhenish Girls' High School are receiving trauma counselling after a grade 12 pupil committed suicide on Tuesday.

The Western Cape Education Department said that the school and pupil were shocked and traumatised by the incident.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: "The Western Cape Education Department can sadly confirm the death of a grade 12 learner who reportedly took her own life. Senior officials have been at the school to render support to school management. Psychological and counseling support has been provided for the grade 12 learners, which will continue today for any learners who started to require assistance."

Hammond urged all pupils and education staff who suffered from anxiety and depression to ask for help.

