Cape Town the lowest ranked African container port on World Bank index

The Port of Cape Town was positioned 347 out of 351, ranking lower than all other ports in Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The Port of Cape Town has been ranked at the bottom of a list by a World Bank report.

It was positioned 347 out of 351, ranking lower than all other ports in Africa.

Ports including Durban, Gqeberha and Ngqura were placed at the lower end of the Container Port Performance Index 2020.

Over recent months, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier raised concerns about the inefficiencies at the Port of Cape Town.

He said that it continued to face severe congestion issues as a result of aging infrastructure and equipment, staffing shortages and weather disruptions.

"The Port of Cape Town is an important channel for imports and exports and a major economic gateway for Cape Town, the Western Cape and South Africa, so we remain committed to building strong partnerships with all the stakeholders invested in the Port of Cape Town so that we can work together to find solutions."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.