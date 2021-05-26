ANC thanks Magashule for backing down from rallying FS to support Zuma in trial

His deputy Jessie Duarte told journalists at a post-national working committee media briefing on Tuesday that she spoke to Magashule who said he would not gather crowds due to mounting fears of rising COVID-19 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - As suspended secretary general Ace Magashule’s supporters erect a stage for speeches outside the Pietermaritzburg Court, the African National Congress (ANC) has congratulated him for backing down on his calls to bring the entire Free State to support former President Jacob Zuma.

Magashule has been recently seen by Zuma’s side at the former president’s corruption trial.

The embattled secretary is also facing his own uphill battle as he prepares to face off with the ANC in court over his suspension.

Duarte said they spoke this week where Magashule said he would abandon his call for supporters to come out in their numbers.

She also confirmed that the party was considering charging three leaders, Magashule and his allies Tony Yengeni and Carl Niehaus over their last public engagements.

Duarte said the party was very concerned about leaders who take to public platforms to raise issues they failed to gain support for internally.

“When leaders go to a platform and use that platform and they use that platform to raise issues they were not successful in raising in the form of structures of the ANC and ventilate and create an impression that is perhaps their own perspective that there is a broad number of people that feel the same way that they do.”

