Alleged mastermind behind Pule’s murder without a lawyer ahead of trial

His lawyer told the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday he is withdrawing from the case.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder Ntuthuko Shoba is without a legal representative as his case heads to the High Court in Johannesburg for trial.

His lawyer told the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday he was withdrawing from the case.

The court has ruled that Shoba be transferred to the Johannesburg Prison and be kept in a single cell.

This after he brought an application to remain at the Krugersdorp police station, claiming his life was in danger.

Shoba will now have to find a new legal representative after his lawyer Shaddy Sithole withdrew from the case.

He will be kept at the Johannesburg Prison as he waits for his trial, which is set to begin on Friday.

Shoba has raised safety concerns, saying he was made aware of threatening messages apparently from his alleged accomplice Mzikayise Malephane who is serving a 20-year jail sentence at the prison.

On Tuesday, correctional services official Lesetja Masenya told the Roodepoort Magistrates Court that sentenced prisoners and awaiting trial detainees are kept at different buildings at the Johannesburg Prison.

Masenya said Shoba and Malephane would therefore not be able to meet or have access to each other.

