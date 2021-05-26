After warning, Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding from 5pm today

The power utility said that the power cuts were due to a shortage of generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - After issuing a warning on Tuesday of a 'high probability' of load shedding at 'short notice', Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage one power cuts from 5pm to 10pm on Wednesday.

The power utility said that the power cuts were due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha: "This has resulted in unplanned unavailability of 14,700MW of capacity. Another 2,200MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Eskom teams are hard at work to return more generators to service as soon as possible."

The power utility said that further load shedding might be implemented during the week should it fail to return its generators back to service.

#POWERALERT2



Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight due to shortage of generation capacity pic.twitter.com/MUtfpR98xl — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 26, 2021

