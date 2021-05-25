Zondo lays another criminal complaint against Myeni for snubbing the inquiry

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo he has directed that Dudu Myeni should appear at 2 pm on Tuesday directly or via Zoom.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has decided to lay another criminal complaint against former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni.

And he has directed that she should appear at 2 pm on Tuesday directly or via Zoom.

Her lawyer advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi said Myeni was on standby to testify from the offices of her attorneys in Pietermaritzburg and she would put off her planned trip on a family engagement.

Myeni was a no show at the commission and she wanted to apply for a postponement.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr said she should not be allowed to defy Zondo like she did with Parliament when she was called but refused to appear in 2018.

Zondo said it was unacceptable that she didn’t appear and she had no valid reason: “The commission must take steps to lay a criminal complaint with the South African Police Service against her for acting in breach of the summons and Commissions Act. I direct that she should make herself available to give evidence.”

Hofmeyr said if this was true that she was on her way to attend a family function when she had been served with a summon, then she was showing clear disrespect for the commission.

She is arguing that Myeni has committed a criminal offence by not appearing and she has taken the postponement for herself.

“What happened in Parliament in 2018 should, with respect, not be repeated. There should be a criminal charge laid against Ms Myeni and regrettably, for the second time in this commission.”

