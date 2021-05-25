WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni returns to Zondo Inquiry

This time if she invokes the right to remain silent, she will have to explain why she believes she’ll incriminate herself because the Constitutional Court has ruled that is the only condition under which that right can be exercised.

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is expected back at the state capture commission on Tuesday.



“Chairperson, may I not answer so that I don’t incriminate myself.”

That’s the answer Myeni gave over and over again when the Zondo commission spent two days questioning her.

She allegedly told ministers including Malusi Gigaba to cooperate with the Guptas and influenced former President Jacob Zuma to remove him when he didn’t.

She allegedly called and chaired a meeting at Zuma’s residence to discuss Eskom and allegedly handed over police dockets to Bosasa’s Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi.

But now the Constitutional Court said that right to not self-incriminate was not there for the taking.

“But it is the witness who must claim the privilege against self-incrimination by demonstrating how the answer to a specific question would breach the privilege. There must be sufficient grounds that in answering the question, the witness will incriminate himself or herself.”

