United in music: Africa Day to feature high-profile music concert

The day marks the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity 58 years ago.

CAPE TOWN - This year, Africa Day will feature a high-profile music concert aimed at bringing the continent together.

To reignite social cohesion, the online "mega" virtual concert will celebrate the continent's people and some of its finest talents, like Elaine, Blaq Diamond, Angelique Kidjo, Cassper Nyovest and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

It's time to celebrate all things Africa; its people, culture and heritage.

The past year may have been difficult for many around the globe and some communities are still recovering from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

Artists will perform on multiple stages from Lagos to Johannesburg in one event and viewers can expect to be entertained and informed.

British actor Idris Elba will host the event and it'll be streamed on YouTube from 7 pm on Tuesday.

