Trio linked to WC top cop Kinnear’s murder to start bail bid on Friday

A new magistrate has been assigned the case after Magistrate Abram Mashala was wounded in a shooting last week.

CAPE TOWN - Three men linked to the assassination of Western Cape detective Charl Kinnear is expected to start a bid for bail on Friday.

Debt collector Zane Kilian, Nafiz Modack and one of their alleged associates, Ricardo Morgan, appeared before the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday.

The trio also face other charges relating to extortion and money laundering.

In the meantime, the Western Cape High Court has upheld a previous decision to deny Kilian bail.

The State said it would, by noon on Tuesday, provide the defence teams with the requested information to adequately prepare for a bail application.

Modack’s lawyer, advocate Dirk Uys, complained he didn’t have sufficient details from the State to present a case for bail.

Besides the murder charge, Modack also faces a charge of attempted murder, money laundering and corruption.

He allegedly agreed to pay Anti-Gang Unit cop Ashley Tabisher in exchange for information the unit has on him.

Tabisher’s lawyer Bruce Hendricks said he was ready to bring an application for his client’s release.

A new magistrate has been assigned the case after Magistrate Abram Mashala was wounded in a shooting last week.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.