Some Joburg resident to remain without water for a bit longer

Following nearly seven days of water interruptions in large parts of Johannesburg, the water utility said supply had been restored to areas including Crosby and Brixton.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said residents of Hurstil will have to wait a while longer until their water is restored as reservoir levels still remain low. It says a technical team is meeting with Rand Water in a bid to mitigate the challenges.

The disruptions also impacted on healthcare facilities in the area including the Helen Joseph and the Rahima Moosa hospitals.

It's understood the water interruptions were due to a below average inflow of water into the system which left reservoirs and towers at low levels.

“The only challenge that we're experiencing at the moment is with our reservoir, we are struggling with inflow into that reservoir. But our technicians working together with Rand Water to try and find a solution to that,” said Joburg Water's Eleanor Mavimbela.

