SIU: We've made some findings into dodgy contract involving Mkhize’s associates

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday said it had made findings in its investigation into a dodgy Department of Health contract involving two former close associates of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

But the head of the corruption busting unit Andy Mothibi said he couldn't disclose the outcome of the probe just yet.

Mothibi gave an update on the investigation into a contract relating to the National Health Insurance and COVID-19 communications, involving Mkhize’s former spokesperson Tahera Mather and a company called Digital Vibes.

Mothibi said the probe into the contract valued at R150 million was at an advanced stage and the findings would be shared with the relevant state institutions.

But Mothibi said he couldn't divulge the details just yet: “The investigating team has actually pointed to some of the findings as we speak. For obvious reasons, I will not disclose at this stage so that we avoid some of the legal risks that we face.”

He added action would be taken against anyone found to be in the wrong, no matter what position they held: “And where there’s a need for any action against anyone at any level, including the executive authority, we will do so.”

Mkhize said the unit would make a pronouncement on referrals in due course.

He said the deadline for all PPE related investigations was the end of August.

