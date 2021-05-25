SANParks calls for attacks on rangers to end after CT incident

Earlier this month, an official at the Newlands picnic site was insulted, racially abused and stoned by cyclists demanded entry to a cordoned-off section.

CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks (SANParks) has called for an end to attacks on rangers.

Earlier this month, an official at the Newlands picnic site was insulted, racially abused and stoned by cyclists who demanded entry to a cordoned-off section.

That section, as well as the Deer Park and Rhodes Memorial areas, remain closed to the public following last month's Table Mountain fire.

SANParks' Rey Thakuli said that just over two weeks ago, the ranger spotted three men disobeying signage which blocked the public from entering an area at Newlands forest.

"When she stopped the cyclists, she was insulted, even called the K-word, and they continued to curse and abuse her, they even threw stones at her and she fled for safety under the cover of a tree."

He said that Rondebosch police were investigating.

"We are in a country that's fighting this gender-based violence. But even if it was a man was attacked, it was were unwarranted. It's disheartening, it's actually disgusting that we still have people that resort to this kind of thing. It makes us very angry."

SANParks has urged the public to respect rangers and report citizens who disobeyed these law enforcers.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.