SACC shocked by report on dodgy Health Dept contract given to Mkhize associates

This South African Council of Churches said that the 'Daily Maverick' report pointed to gross abuse of public funds, which had undoubtedly dented the image of the National Health Department while making a mockery of government communications.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Council of Churches was dismayed by reports of an investigation into a dodgy Health Department contract involving two former close associates of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The Daily Maverick this week reported that there were suspicious payments amounting to roughly R90 million in a R150 million COVID19 and national health insurance communications contract.

This South African Council of Churches said that the report pointed to gross abuse of public funds, which had undoubtedly dented the image of the National Health Department while making a mockery of government communications.

It said that the amount of money reportedly paid to Digital Vibes by the department for various services made no sense and added that it pointed to an extent of greed and disrespect that had become far too common in public institutions in the country.

The council said it was shocking that such shenanigans continued to happen with no accountability, especially in the light of last year's exposés of COVID-19 corruption.

It's called on the SIU to prioritise the conclusion of its investigation to uncover the full extent of wrongdoing.

