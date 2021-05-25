Public officials affected by step aside resolution to keep jobs - KZN ANC

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, said that affected members would not be removed from municipal councils and the provincial legislature but, for now, they would only be permitted to serve as ordinary members of those institutions.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and at least 11 other ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal who were affected by the governing party’s step aside resolution would keep their jobs in public institutions like the provincial legislature.

But they would step aside from their party positions pending the conclusion of court cases against them.

This was confirmed by ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli.

It appeared that the ANC’s step resolution would also not bar members accused of corruption from contesting leadership positions within the party, as Ntuli explains.

"The current decision of the NEC has not in any way banned those comrades from being considered or being nominated for leadership positions in the organisation."

"Once you become an ordinary member, you are permitted to attend the sittings of the legislature, otherwise there cannot be a justification for you to earn any income or a stipend from those institutions."

Ntuli said that most ANC regions in the province would be able to hold elective conferences by the end of next month.

One of the hotly contested regions is eThekwini, where Gumede is seen as a strong contender for the position of chairperson.

