President Ramaphosa to return to Zondo commission on 31 May & 1 June

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he would wrap up oral evidence after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s final appearance next week Monday and Tuesday.

He said Ramaphosa would testify on his role as deputy president and president of the country.

However, Zondo said for the commission to complete its work by the end of June, he had to only focus on only the Public Protector issues.

And he will give special consideration to witnesses and cross examination that in his view are important that they are covered.

“The next appearance before the commission of the President of the Republic Cyril Ramaphosa will be on 31 May and 1 June 2021.”