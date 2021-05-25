Police to monitor Rietvallei following violent protests over land

On Monday, police clashed with residents after they attempted to occupy a piece of land.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said they would maintain a strong presence in Rietvallei near Kagiso, on the West Rand, following a violent service delivery protest in the area.

Residents claim that they had been waiting for RDP houses for more than 20 years.

Police were called to the area after residents tried to invade a section of land.

When the officers arrived, residents broke into groups, throwing objects at the police vans.

Police responded, firing rubber bullets and using stun grenades.

In the process, a handfull of protesters were arrested as the police’s Kay Makhubela explained: “So far, we are continuously monitoring the situation and we will continue to make sure we restore order and calm.”

Six suspects arrested for public violence are expected to appear in court soon.

