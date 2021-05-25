Myeni says state capture no-show due to miscommunication

Earlier on Tuesday, Dudu Myeni failed to postpone her appearance, which was scheduled to begin at 9am. She claimed that she did not get communication in time because she changed lawyers.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has started her testimony amid a tongue lashing from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after she attempted to evade her appearance at the commission.

"We expected you to be here in the morning. That did not happen. I'm sure your counsel has told that I said that was unacceptable," Zondo told Myeni.

Earlier on Tuesday, Myeni failed to postpone her appearance, which was scheduled to begin at 9am.

She claimed that she did not get communication in time because she changed lawyers.

"I did get a call from the advocate. It was a misunderstanding and a miscommunication. It was not intended that I would not cooperate with the commission, chairperson," Myeni explained.

Zondo decided to lay another criminal complaint against her, saying that she has been avoiding investigators.

The other criminal complaint relates to her testimony in November when Myeni revealed the identity of a witness who was given anonymity for safety reasons. For this, the commission chair called for a police investigation into her conduct.

Evidence leader, Advocate Kate Hofmeyr, also reminded Myeni that the Constitutional Court had ruled that she could not be silent unless she explained how she would incriminate herself.

