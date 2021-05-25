Myeni given until 7 June to reply to questions she previously refused to answer

Dudu Myeni’s lawyer, Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, told the commission that she would submit answers in writing as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordered.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has until 7 June to answer in writing all aviation-related questions that she previously refused to answer at the state capture commission.

She has started testifying after a failed attempt to postpone delivering her evidence.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr started by reminding Myeni that the Constitutional Court had ruled that she could not be silent unless she explained how she would incriminate herself.

"I'm directing you to deliver to the commission an affidavit in which you answer these questions by on or before Monday the 7th of June and your counsel has indicated that the timeframe is fine. Do you understand?" Zondo asked.

"I do understand, thank you," Myeni replied.

Myeni is concluding her evidence on allegations that she meddled in Eskom’s affairs.

Zondo said that he would conclude oral hearings next week following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s evidence.

Ramaphosa will be testifying on his role as deputy president and president of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

