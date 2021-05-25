Missing Langa baby Ivakele Zolose found dead

His little body was discovered in a nearby canal on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A one-year-old baby who was reported missing in Langa has been found dead.

Ivakele Zolose was last seen outside his Joe Slovo home on Monday afternoon.

#MissingBaby UPDATE: A missing one-year-old baby boy who was reported missing in Langa yesterday has been found deceased.

Ivakele Xoloses father discovered the little boys body in a canal 10 metres from their home. LP pic.twitter.com/x7FB9zg00Q EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2021

At 3pm on Monday afternoon, family members noticed that little Ivakele had disappeared.

Frantic searches commenced and continued throughout the night.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said that the baby's father made the grim discovery on Tuesday morning.

He found the child's body in a canal 10 metres from their home.

"When he was reported as missing, Bishop Lavis FCS unit, Langa SAPS members and a group of community members immediately started looking for him. His body was found in the canal by his father."

Police have launched an inquest and anyone with information has been urged to alert the authorities.

