Middleman in Jayde Panayioutou murder to stand trial in Nov

The Gqeberha school teacher was kidnapped and killed in 2015 and her husband Christopher Panayiotou was convicted of orchestrating her murder.

CAPE TOWN - The self-confessed middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder is expected to stand trial later this year.

The Gqeberha school teacher was kidnapped and killed in 2015 and her husband Christopher Panayiotou was convicted of orchestrating her murder.

Two others have been jailed, while middleman Luthando Siyoni is accused of arranging a hitman.

He appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Siyoni worked for Christopher as a bouncer.

He was initially a State witness, but while on the stand, he refused to answer any questions put to him by the prosecution.

Siyoni recanted on a police confession in which he implicated his boss as the mastermind in the plot to murder Jayde.

He was then declared a hostile witness and lost immunity from prosecution.

Siyoni went on the run for nearly six months but was eventually apprehended.

A trial date has now been confirmed and the court has set aside time between 1 November and 3 December 2021.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.