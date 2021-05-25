Mayfair residents frustrated by ongoing water interruptions

Large parts of Johannesburg have been experiencing a shortage of water supply with areas such as Brixton, Hurshill and Cosby affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Mayfair and surrounding areas say they were left frustrated by water interruptions that had been ongoing for close to a week now.

The disruptions have also impacted healthcare facilities in the area including the Helen Joseph and the Rahima Moosa hospitals.

Joburg Water said this was due to a below-average inflow of water into the system, which had left reservoirs and towers at low levels.

Community activist Ishtiaq Sattor said communication from water officials regarding when supply would be fully restored had been poor.

“There’s no communication on the water issue, you’re basically sitting on a time bomb waiting for the water to come back.”

