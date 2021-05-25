KZN SAPS commander fatally shot near Bhamshela taxi rank

Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde from the Ndwedwe police station was attacked at the Bhamshela taxi rank on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed a local station commander near Durban has been killed.

Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde from the Ndwedwe police station was attacked at the Bhamshela taxi rank on Monday night.

It’s believed Ndawonde was driving his official vehicle when he was overtaken by another car and the occupants opened fire.

Details are still sketchy, and this case will now be handed over to the Hawks for further investigations.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said: “He was on his way home using a state vehicle and while he was driving past Bhamshela taxi rank, a white MP 200 overtook him and started shooting at him. He died at the scene, the motive of the killing is unknown for now and it is very early in our investigations.”

