Inyama eningi! Study finds 90% of South Africans are meat-eaters

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans sure do love meat! According to Knorr's Plate of the Nation study, 90% of South Africans are meat-eaters, up from 84% in 2020.

The study aims to help South Africa move towards a better food future by providing stakeholders with information regarding how and what the nation is eating and how it impacts our health.

While the cost of food prices may be rising, this has not greatly impacted meat consumption, with 46% of South Africans eating more meat every day, two-three times per week in total (46%), once a week (7%) and two to three times per month (1%). This has shown a decline in people substituting beans for meat.

Based on factors affecting consumer behaviour since the start of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the study found that many South Africans are giving up luxuries and focusing on the buying of necessities, with cost being the primary consideration.

According to the study, with the ongoing declines in household income, and being financially worse off due to COVID-19, South African consumers’ current ability to spend was much lower (66%) than the global average (48%) as such, people consider healthy food to be accessible, but rather expensive.

Other findings of the study revealed the following:

South Africans eat an average of two meals per day and there is a general decline in breakfast consumption.



In South Africa, there is a decrease in meal occasions, 64% eat weekday breakfast, weekday lunch (71%), weekday dinner (83%), weekend breakfast (49%), weekend lunch (59%) and weekend dinner (66%).



Breakfast remains the most carbohydrate-heavy (46%) meal of the day with the least fruit and vegetables (4%), while lunch (48%) and dinner (68%) have meat as more of a focus.



