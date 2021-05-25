Writer Jeremy Forsyth handwrites notes to customers to promote new book

Jeremy Forsyth, who delivers pizza to help make his dream of becoming a full-time writer a reality, has been writing notes to customers to help spread the word about his latest literary work and an opportunity to win R10,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Fantasy writer Jeremy Forsyth started a buzz online after a Reddit user posted a copy of his handwritten note on the platform.

To promote a giveaway linked to his new fantasy novel, Upon the Sands, the author had been leaving notes with his pizza deliveries.

Forsyth delivers pizza to help make his dream of becoming a full-time writer a reality.

He's been writing notes to customers to help spread the word about his latest literary work and an opportunity to win R10,000.

Forsyth, who has published three other books - The Evening Tide, The Broken Rose and The Missing - is running a raffle that will see one person walk away with R10,000.

Listen to the audio below for more:

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.