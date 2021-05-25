Ex-ConCourt judge Yacoob: My clash with Phosa has gone too far to apologise

JOHANNESBURG - Former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob told Eyewitness News on Monday that his clash with former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Mathews Phosa over the party’s step aside resolution has gone too far for him to try and apologise.

Yacoob said while he agreed that the matter was unfortunate, he would have apologised had Phosa not gone to the press saying “awkward things”.

Phosa is said to have opened a case against Yacoob over his comments during a phone call.

This regarded the contentious step aside resolution, which is set to be challenged by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in the High Court.

It was used to suspend the embattled leader who is facing criminal charges.

Yacoob admitted there was something he needed to apologise for to Phosa.

He apparently turned to colourful language while discussing the step aside resolution with Phosa over the weekend.

But Yacoob said while the incident was unfortunate, he didn’t take well to Phosa’s decision to discuss the incident in the media, the way he had: “And going from media house to media house complaining about it, is just something that’s just made me begin to understand that there is something very seriously wrong here.”

Yacoob, who reflected on their history of working together, said it would have been better if Phosa just heard him out but that it was now too late to fix the matter.

“Having heard what he’s said, I think I’d be mad to do anything more than I did now.”

The retired judge said he would also raise his concerns about the saga through the appropriate forums.

