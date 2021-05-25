Ex-ConCourt judge Yacoob apologises to ANC's Phosa following public spat

Yacoob apologised for comments he made in the media about Phosa with the latter accepting the apology and committing to withdraw all complaints he had lodged against the retired judge.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Constitutional Court judge Zak Yacoob has apologised to former ANC Treasurer General Mathews Phosa after the intervention of ANC veteran Dr Khulu Mbatha.

The two, had a tiff on Friday evening on the phone over the ANC's 2017 step aside resolution, released a joint statement on Tuesday.

He had used colourful language with Phosa over his legal opinion on the constitutionality of the step aside resolution.

The resolution has resulted in ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule being suspended, a decision which he is challenging before the courts.

Phosa and Yacoob now consider the matter closed. The two in a joint statement said that ANC veteran Khulu Mbatha had stepped in, after listening to media reports of the pair’s quarrel.

In noting Africa Day, they said that the joint statement demonstrated the spirit of the ancestors when the Organisation for African Unity was formed.

Yacoob reflected on their shared past in his apology, saying that he wished to restore their relationship.

