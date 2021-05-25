Eskom warns of 'high probability' of power cuts on Tuesday 'at short notice'

Power utility Eskom says not enough electricity is being generated for use as there are a number of breakdowns and delays in ensuring generation units are functioning.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom said on Tuesday through a statement that no power cuts would be instituted just yet, it said that the power grid was under extreme pressure and that there was a high probability that the country would be without power during scheduled cuts.

The power utility said the public should reduce the amount of electricity it was using as "the power system is under severe pressure".

"While no load shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement stage one or, if necessary, stage two load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. This is most likely to occur between 5pm and 10pm."

Eskom said the power cuts were caused by a shortage of generated electricity, which it attributed to generation units' breakdowns and "delays in others returning to service".

"Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the use of electricity," the statement continued.

