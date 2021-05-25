Dudu Myeni ready to testify at Zondo Inquiry after earlier no-show

Earlier during Dudu Myeni's application for a postponement her lawyer, Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, said that she never received communication from the commission because her previous lawyers Mabuza Attorneys didn’t forward it to her.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni was now waiting to testify via video link.

But he is concluding the evidence of ENS forensics director Steven Powell.

DCJ says he understands that Ms. Myeni is now available and ready [Remotely], however he says he suggests that Mr. Powell should continue with his evidence for now, he says the commission will then later hear Ms. Myenis testimony. #StateCaptureInquiry State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) May 25, 2021

Zondo had directed that Myeni should appear at 2pm directly or via video link after she missed her scheduled 9am start on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo has ordered the secretary to lay a criminal complaint against Myeni for defying a summons.

"I have put down the matter relating to Ms Myeni for 2pm. I understand that she is available online via videolink but I'd like us to finish with Mr Powell's evidence," Zondo said.

Earlier during Myeni's application for a postponement her lawyer, Buthelezi, said that she never received communication from the commission because her previous lawyers Mabuza Attorneys didn’t forward it to her.

He said that she wrote to the commission last week to request for the postponement but it wasn’t responded to.

The Zondo Commission's legal team, though, said that Myeni had ignored messages from the commission that advised her about documents that would be dealt with on Tuesday.

It’s not the first time the commission pursues criminal action against Myeni. During her testimony in November of last year, the former SAA board chair revealed the identity of a witness who was given anonymity for safety reasons. For this, the commission chair called for a police investigation into her conduct.

WATCH: Dudu Myeni back at Zondo Inquiry after earlier no-show

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device