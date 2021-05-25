Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said first she had to answer why she was not present and if that wasn’t a defiance of a summons and a criminal offence.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is a no-show at the state capture commission on Tuesday and she wants to apply for a postponement.

But Myeni’s lawyer Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi said she never received communication from the commission because her previous lawyers Mabuza Attorneys didn’t forward it to her.

He said she wrote to the commission last week to request for the postponement but it wasn’t responded to.

Buthelezi said: “So, it may inconvenience the commission and we apologise, but in as far as it seeks to imply that there is defiance in its summons, I submit chair, there is none and I think we have indicated by the last paragraph.”

WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni subs Zondo Inquiry

The Zondo commission legal team said Myeni ignored messages from the commission that advised her about documents that would be dealt with on Tuesday.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr said she could not testify via zoom as her legal team was proposing.

Hofmeyr said she had been snubbing the commission: “There are repeated screengrabs of every effort that multiple members of this commission have made to contact her, to say there is a link she needs to download in order to get the documents. There has not been a single response from Ms Myeni.”

