Double blow for Ntuthuko Shoba as lawyer quits, prison transfer ordered

As the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, prepares for the beginning of his trial, his lawyer has told the Roodepoort Magistrates Court that he was withdrawing from the case.

JOHANNESBURG - As the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, prepares for the beginning of his trial, his lawyer has told the Roodepoort Magistrates Court that he was withdrawing from the case.

Shoba appeared in court on Tuesday for an application to be kept at the Krugersdorp Police Station.

He claimed that his life was in danger after being made aware of threatening messages apparently from his alleged accomplice, Mzukayise Malephane.

The Roodepoort Magistrates Court has ruled that Shoba be transferred to the Johannesburg Prison and be kept in a single cell.

Correctional Services official, Lesetja Masenya, told the court that sentenced prisoners and awaiting trial detainees were kept at different buildings at the Johannesburg Prison.

Masenya said that Shoba and Malephane, who was serving a 20-year jail sentence at the prison, therefore would not be able to meet or have access to each other.

Shoba's trial is set to begin on Friday in the High Court in Johannesburg and he will need to get a new legal representative after his lawyer Shaddy Sithole withdrew from the case.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.