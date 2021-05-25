Despite COVID-19, foreign tourists still travelling to SA - StatsSA

The latest Travel and Migration report showed that more than 635,000 travellers passed through South African ports of entry in March.

CAPE TOWN - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it appeared that many foreign tourists were still travelling to South Africa.

This was revealed in Stats SA's Travel and Migration report for March, which was released on Tuesday.

It gave insight into traveller numbers to and from the country.

The latest Travel and Migration report showed that more than 635,000 travellers passed through South African ports of entry in March.

They comprised more than 214,000 South Africans and around 420,000 foreigners.

Almost 2,700 Americans visited in March, while the country welcomed more than 2,000 Germans and over 1,700 from the UK.

There were also significant travelers from France, India, China and the Netherlands, while most visitors from Africa were from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.

Almost 140,000 indicated that they were here on holiday, but some were visiting for business, study or medical treatment.

Most tourists were from Europe, totaling almost 9,000 in March.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.